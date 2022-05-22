KZN buckles under new onslaught of flooding
April saw the worst flooding in a generation
22 May 2022 - 18:00
UPDATED 22 May 2022 - 22:53
The SA Weather Service issued its highest flood alert warning at the weekend as torrential rains pounded parts of KwaZulu-Natal and threatened to worsen extensive infrastructure damage in the province, which in April suffered the worst flooding in a generation.
A red level 10 warning put the country’s disaster management rescue teams on stand-by in the province, parts of which are prone to snowfalls...
