National KZN buckles under new onslaught of flooding April saw the worst flooding in a generation

The SA Weather Service issued its highest flood alert warning at the weekend as torrential rains pounded parts of KwaZulu-Natal and threatened to worsen extensive infrastructure damage in the province, which in April suffered the worst flooding in a generation.

A red level 10 warning put the country’s disaster management rescue teams on stand-by in the province, parts of which are prone to snowfalls...