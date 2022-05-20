×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Eskom announces more load-shedding as cold weather lands

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

20 May 2022 - 12:05 Staff Writer
Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Picture: 123RF/BEERCRAFTER
Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Picture: 123RF/BEERCRAFTER

With a cold weekend in store for the country, electric heaters will be less of an option after Eskom confirmed rolling power cuts will be enforced.

The energy utility said on Friday that due to a shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We have 3,405MW on planned maintenance and 15,534MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom said.

“Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help limit the impact of load-shedding by reducing the use of electricity and to switch off all nonessential items.”

TimesLIVE

LETTER: Is it not De Ruyter’s fault?

The Eskom CEO is being given an easy ride by the media
Opinion
1 day ago

Government is acting on electricity supply shortage, says Mantashe

Mineral resources & energy minister tells of renewable energy projects in the pipeline to add to supply
National
18 hours ago

WATCH: Power cuts set to stifle economic growth

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist  Siobhan Redford
Economy
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mantashe warns strike-hit Sibanye it may lose ...
National
2.
Lindiwe Zulu reassures R350 SRD grant ...
National
3.
Black Sash says changes to R350 grant put ...
National
4.
Government is acting on electricity supply ...
National
5.
Classify home affairs a ‘security department’ and ...
National

Related Articles

LETTER: Is it not De Ruyter’s fault?

Opinion / Letters

Government to set conditions for SOE funding

National

EDITORIAL: Enough is enough — fix the infrastructure now

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.