Trevor Manuel goes to court over ‘false’ COPE claims

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has sued political commentator JJ Tabane and a podcast host for defamation and is seeking R100,000 in damages.

Tabane claimed in a recent podcast hosted by Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope that Manuel, who now chairs Old Mutual, was involved in forming the COPE party while he was a national executive committee member of the ANC.

Manuel has asked the high court to have his application heard urgently Tabane refused to apologise and withdraw his claims.

Tabane has filed notice opposing Manuel’s application.