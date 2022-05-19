SA spent R6.2m housing foreign economic representatives in Russia

The response also indicates that the department, through the export marketing and investment assistance (EMIA) scheme, entered into annual agreements for the rental of space during the annual WorldFood Moscow exhibition to showcase SA products for R9.6m between April 2017 and May 2020.

Kopane said the department’s spending was a slap in the face for taxpayers and millions of unemployed people.

“As a country, our economy is struggling, municipalities are collapsing, unemployment statistics are at an all-time high, yet we have people using so much money for their own interests. It is really uncalled for because as public representatives our priority is to cater to the needs of the people,” she said.

The director of communications in the department, Bongani Lukhele, said there was nothing untoward about the bill as foreign economic representatives are provided with accommodation worldwide.

TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that two ministers of communications and digital technologies and their deputies spent R5m on accommodation in just three years.

Kopane said the revelation should serve as a wake-up call for disgruntled citizens to remove the ANC-led government from power.

“At the end of the day, it is the responsibility of South Africans to make sure that such people are voted out because it’s clear they do not have the interests of people at heart. There is only one way out of this mess, and it is for people to take a stand against the ANC.”

The department did not respond to further queries.

