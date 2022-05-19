×

National

Reserve Bank mulls digital rand to reduce cost of cross-border payments

The introduction of a central bank digital currency is still a few years away, says deputy governor Kuben Naidoo

19 May 2022 - 10:32 Rachel Savage and Promit Mukherjee
Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

A digital rand in SA could cut the high cost of cross-border payments for banks but its introduction is still a few years away, said Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo.

However, regulation of crypto assets is in the offing and might come into force within nine to 15 months, he said.

It costs 13% of a transaction to remit money from SA to another country, more than double the average of the Group of 20 (G20) leading global economies, according to a 2021 World Bank report. Sending money to SA costs 6.2%.

Some countries are planning to introduce e-versions of traditional currency, known as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and are studying how the underlying technology could be used.

China’s digital yuan project is the most advanced among large economies, though central banks from the eurozone to the US are in varying stages of research into digital currencies.

Last year, Nigeria’s central bank introduced an eNaira for use by ordinary citizens.

SA has conducted small-scale experiments with a wholesale digital currency and participated in a cross-border pilot with the central banks of Malaysia, Australia and Singapore.

The next stage is for regulators to test the digital rand on a bigger scale and develop rules for its use.

“We’re still learning, we’re still experimenting,” Naidoo said.

Meanwhile, Naidoo said the Bank wants regulation of crypto assets to prevent theft, money-laundering and the undermining of monetary policy and hopes it will be in place in the next 15 months.

“If crypto assets were to become a very ubiquitous currency, you could undermine the authority of the central bank,” he said.

Reuters

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Economy is not so hot, but the Bank still needs to hike rates

Lauded as central bank, it must be responsive to pressure to maintain its policy credibility
Opinion
1 day ago

Fuel 29% more expensive than a year ago, but inflation holds steady in April

The inflation rate for May marks the 12th consecutive month in which annual inflation has been higher than midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s target range
Economy
1 day ago

WATCH: SARB walks a tightrope on rates

Michael Avery and guests discuss the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting and the likely outcome on Thursday
Economy
19 hours ago

ECB’s Lagarde gives national central bank chiefs a bigger say on policy

The European Central Bank president has asked her board to speak less and set aside more time for debate
World
1 day ago
