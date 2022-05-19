Nathi Mthethwa’s R22m monumental flag under review

Sport, arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa’s plan to spend R22m on a 100m-high “monumental” flag is under review.

The ministry on Thursday announced that Mthethwa had directed his department to review the process related to the flag in its totality after widespread criticism.

“Over the past few days the minister of sport, arts and culture has followed and taken note of public discourse that has unfolded in respect of the envisaged monumental flag. The diversity of voices around this important heritage project are a welcome celebration of our country’s vibrant constitutional democracy and the freedoms that must be upheld beyond posterity. It also bodes well for one of the pillars of social cohesion which is an active citizenry.

“In upholding these ethos and the inalienable rights of citizens to be heard, the minister of sport, arts and culture has directed his department to review the process related to the monumental flag in its totality,” the ministry said in a statement.