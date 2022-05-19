Black Sash says changes to R350 grant put ‘millions of lives in jeopardy’

Human rights organisation the Black Sash has criticised the SA Social Security Agency’s (Sassa) latest changes, saying beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant face several barriers both in the application and collection stages.

Sassa recently announced that beneficiaries will no longer receive their payments at SA Post Office (Sapo) branches.

Speaking on eNCA, Black Sash executive director Rachel Bukasa said there was limited information on how people could apply for and collect their grant payments.

Bukasa said millions of people were losing out on the grant because of not qualifying.

“The way the system is structured is that the people who really need it are getting excluded.

“One of the examples we consistently have is that government systems, such as Sars {SA Revenue Service], are not up to date and reflect a certain amount of money ... now people need to be poorer than poor to qualify.

“The new regulations have gone backwards and are putting millions of lives in jeopardy for the people who can now no longer access this.”