Hate speech bill goes too far, critics say
Besides the damage done to the constitutional right to freedom of expression, it would also put the justice system under intolerable strain, Media Monitoring Africa’s William Bird says
18 May 2022 - 12:32
The criminalisation of hate speech in the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill constituted a significant limitation on the right to freedom of expression, which is protected by the constitution.
This is what several organisations told parliament’s justice and correctional services committee during public hearings over the last two days, with regard to the bill...
