Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane dies

Moerane, who was involved in a car accident a week ago, is the city's third mayor to have died in the past year

18 May 2022 - 19:09 Staff Writer
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Mpho Moerane, the former Johannesburg mayor, has died a week after being involved in a car accident and admitted to hospital.

Moerane’s death was confirmed by his family spokesperson Mike Maile. 

“We confirm we lost our beloved Mpho this afternoon. His passing has saddened us,” Maile said.

Moerane was the ANC caucus leader in Johannesburg, a position he had held since the local government elections in 2021, and had been expected to contest the regional chair position at the ANC Johannesburg elective conference next weekend. 

The conference was postponed last week after his accident. It is not clear when it will go ahead.

Moerane is the third Johannesburg mayor to die in the past year. He assumed the post for a month after Jolidee Matongo was also killed in a car accident. Matongo had replaced Geoff Makhubo, who died from Covid-19 complications.

