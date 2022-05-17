Supreme Court of Appeal yet to rule on Zuma’s ‘reconsideration’ application seeking to oust prosecutor

Former president Jacob Zuma’s “reconsideration” application in his continuing bid to oust lead prosecutor advocate Billy Downer was only this week “on its way” to the desk of Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president Mandisa Maya.

Zuma’s application was lodged with the court on April 8, but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) chose not to file any papers to “speed along the process”, Downer said.

The delay in judge Maya considering the application — Zuma wants the court to overturn a ruling by Pietermaritzburg High Court judge Piet Koen who dismissed his “special plea” to remove Downer from the case — means Zuma’s corruption trial, if it even starts this year, will run into late next year.

Tuesday was set as a “holding date” to give time for the adjudication of the reconsideration application. Zuma and the representative of his co-accused, French arms company Thales, were previously excused from attending.

Koen expressed surprise that the reconsideration application had not yet been dealt with by the SCA. “Normally these matters are dealt with fairly quickly,” he said.