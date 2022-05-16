Senzo Mchunu explains how he will turn around the water department
The water & sanitation department has been plagued by fraud and corruption for years
16 May 2022 - 16:47
Water & sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu says he is working to turn around a department characterised in the past by deep-seated corruption and inefficiency, which has had a negative effect on service delivery.
Whether it comes to investigating corruption and holding those responsible accountable, eliminating the backlog in water use licences, improving the governance of the water boards or assisting municipalities with reticulation to deliver water to deprived communities, the minister has made commitments to improve matters...
