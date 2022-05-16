×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Rapid loss of weather stations puts SA’s disaster forecasting at risk

Failure to upgrade the SAWS network threatens its ability to issue early disaster warnings

BL Premium
16 May 2022 - 05:07 Denene Erasmus

SA’s ability to predict and issue early warnings for severe weather events is at risk because its network of weather stations is fast deteriorating due to a lack of funding.

This could have severe consequences for SA’s ability to predict disasters such as the flooding that affected parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in April. It could also make it difficult for insurance companies to verify certain kinds of weather-related claims, and some specialist agricultural insurers have appointed their own meteorologists...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now