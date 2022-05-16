National Impeachment process is tainted, Mkhwebane says in affidavit B L Premium

There was “no conceivable scenario” in which the impeachment process against Busisiwe Mkhwebane was untainted, the public protector said in an affidavit to the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Mkhwebane’s affidavit was filed in support of an application to put additional evidence before the court, which is due this week to hear an urgent application to put a halt to the impeachment process in parliament and prevent her possible suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa...