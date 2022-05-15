National Lack of formal land ownership leaves communities in mining areas vulnerable B L Premium

The lack of formal land ownership in communal areas is not only diluting the rights of people who live on this land, but also makes it difficult for mining companies to get the necessary consent for exploration and mining activities in these areas.

According to Bulelwa Mabasa, an attorney and head of land reform at Werksmans Attorneys, lack of formal tenure means people living in communal areas don’t have “individual, autonomous voices”. As a result, mining companies often don’t know who they need to consult when they want to get authorisation for mining activity on communally owned land...