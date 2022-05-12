×

National

Sassa ‘cash challenges’ mean people cannot collect grants from a post office

SA Social Security Agency says those collecting their grants can use their Sassa/Sapo card at any retail outlet or bank ATM

12 May 2022 - 16:59 Cebelihle Bhengu
Picture: SA GOVERNMENT VIA TWITTER.
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it’s experiencing “cash challenges” that are preventing people from collecting their social grants at cash pay points, including the post office.

The agency said on Tuesday that those who go to the post office to collect their grant will not get their money.

“Sassa regrets to confirm that as from May 11 the cash pay points at which social grant clients normally access their social grant funding will not be serviced, as a result of challenges beyond Sassa’s control. This challenge is extended to post office outlets as well, so clients are advised not to go to any post office branch to try to access the funds,” it said.

The post office assists with paying out child, elderly and R350 social relief of distress grants from its branches. 

It encouraged people to register for the bank payment option, saying it’s the “safest”.

“Sassa is currently implementing contingency measures where both Sassa and the SA Post Office are present at the pay points and are assisting all clients to receive PINs so that they can transact at the nearest retail outlets and bank ATMs.

“Furthermore, Sassa staff continue to assist affected clients to access services and ensure that correct information is provided to clients,” said the agency.

It said those wanting to collect their grants can use their Sassa/Sapo card at any retail outlet or bank ATM.

“Clients can either withdraw cash they require or use the card to purchase goods. Balances left in the card are safe and can be accessed whenever required. There is no need to withdraw all the cash at once.”

TimesLIVE

