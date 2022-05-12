National SAA was bought for a low price, Takatso confirms Consortium says the deal includes R3bn in working capital over the next two years B L Premium

A consortium in the middle of buying control of SAA moved to clarify the nominal amount it agreed to pay to take over the ailing airline, saying that as part of the terms of the transaction it must fork out R3bn in working capital over the next two years.

The statement by the Takatso consortium, whose investors include Africa-focused private equity outfit Harith General Partners, came after a Treasury document, which has since been withdrawn, said the terms of deal are skewed in favour of the group of investors. Bloomberg reported that the consortium paid R51, sparking probing questions from parliamentary oversight body Scopa. ..