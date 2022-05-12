×

National

Load-shedding returns for five hours on Thursday

Eskom says the power cuts are unavoidable because there is a shortage of generation capacity during the evening peak

12 May 2022 - 13:04 Staff Writer
Picture: 123RF/TSUKHUM
Picture: 123RF/TSUKHUM

Eskom says stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm to 10pm will continue on Thursday due to a shortage of generation capacity during the evening peak.

“Last night a generating unit at Lethabo power station was taken offline for repairs. One generation unit each at Kusile and Tutuka power stations were returned to service,” the power utility said in an update.

“A generation unit each at Matimba and Tutuka power stations are expected to return to service this afternoon.”

The DA, meanwhile, is scheduled to announce resolutions on the rotational power cuts later in the day.

“Fifteen years on and South Africans have been plunged into yet another round of blackouts. Enough is enough,” it said in a statement.

Eskom has 2,379MW on planned maintenance, while a further 15,365MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“The onset of winter has seen increased demand and this will lead to capacity constraints throughout this period, particularly during the evening and morning peaks,” state state-owned utility said. “Unfortunately, this would generally require the implementation of load-shedding during the evening peaks.”

TimesLIVE

Load-shedding will only stop with new generation capacity, says De Ruyter

SA will need to add 50,000MW to the grid within the next 15 years to meet growing energy needs
National
23 hours ago

Stage 8 load-shedding is only an option to avert total power collapse, says Gordhan

No need for Eskom state of disaster because load-shedding can be escalated, says minister
National
1 week ago

Private-sector activity deteriorates, data shows

The slump is due partly to global supply issues worsened by China’s Covid-19 lockdown policies, the Russia-Ukraine war and the KZN floods
Economy
1 week ago
