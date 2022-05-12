IT agency points finger over delay in mine mapping system
Cadastral system will enable SA to ignite mining exploration
12 May 2022 - 05:10
The State Information and Technology Agency (Sita) has hit back at the mineral resources & energy department, blaming officials there for the lengthy delay in buying a new mining cadastral system that would enable SA to ignite exploration.
Sita has also made it clear that the officials’ conduct has raised questions about the integrity of the procurement process for the new system...
