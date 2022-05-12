National IT agency points finger over delay in mine mapping system Cadastral system will enable SA to ignite mining exploration B L Premium

The State Information and Technology Agency (Sita) has hit back at the mineral resources & energy department, blaming officials there for the lengthy delay in buying a new mining cadastral system that would enable SA to ignite exploration.

Sita has also made it clear that the officials’ conduct has raised questions about the integrity of the procurement process for the new system...