National SIU’s workload soars as proclamations rise The agency dedicated to investigating corruption is having to work through a mountain of cases B L Premium

The presidency and the department of justice are processing 44 applications by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for proclamations by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which will authorise its investigations into state corruption and maladministration.

In addition to the 14 proclamations already signed, that would bring total proclamations for 2021/2022 to 58, evidence of the corruption that characterised the emergency Covid-19-related procurement by the government and its entities, as well as the deep-seated corruption associated with state capture...