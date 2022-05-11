National Parliament to call for public input on public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will include comment from the public on whether she should stay or go B L Premium

Parliament’s committee considering advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will on Friday invite members of the public to submit statements for or against her ousting.

The committee, which met in a hybrid sitting on Wednesday, considered a provisional schedule with a working deadline of September 28 for its final report. That deadline follows three weeks set down for Mkhwebane to assess draft findings...