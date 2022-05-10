Numsa to strike for above-inflation wage hike at ArcelorMittal SA

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the country’s largest union with more than 400,000 members, said it will embark on a strike at ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) — the largest steel producer in Africa — from Wednesday in support of its demand for an above-inflation wage increase.

Among other demands, the union wants a 10% wage increase, which is above the headline inflation of 5.8% the Reserve Bank has forecast for 2022. The employers, under the auspices of the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council (MEIBC), a platform for companies and trade unions to discuss wages and conditions of employment, are offering 5%. This led to wage talks, which began in the bargaining council in March, reaching a deadlock.

The R15bn metals and engineering sector employs about 190,000 people and is a mainstay of the manufacturing sector, which contributes between 10% and 13% to GDP.

Numsa embarked on an eight-week strike in the metals and engineering sector in 2021, demanding an 8% wage increase. It ended up settling for a 6% offer, with striking employees forfeiting about R300m in wages, while the industry lost R600m during the industrial action.

In a statement, Numsa Sedibeng regional secretary Kabelo Ramokhathali said workers were demanding a housing allowance, the scrapping of labour brokers, insourcing of temporary workers and that employers contribute 80% of fees for workers’ medical aid.

“The bosses have tabled a final offer of only 5% across the board. They are also offering workers 2% of their salaries in cash as a monthly amount. We reject this proposal. What is a 5% increase for the lowest paid worker who earns about R7,000? It is not much at all,” said Ramokhathali.

“At the same time, the 2% cash payout is not an across the board increase. It will not result in increases in pension cover. Workers at Amsa have not had meaningful increases in two years. For 2020 and 2021 workers were given a 2% increase and this was imposed on them in 2021.”

Ramokhathali said it was not true that Amsa had the best pay scales in the sector. “Our members are struggling to make ends meet, while the greedy bosses rake in obscene profits.”

In its website, Amsa, which is part of the ArcelorMittal Group, said it employed more than 160,000 people and produced 70-million tonnes of crude steel per year.

In its financial results for the year ended December 2021, Amsa reported R6.8bn in headline earnings from a loss of R2.032bn previously, and slashed its net debt from R3.5bn to R1.3bn. The company generated cash of R1.8bn in 2021.

