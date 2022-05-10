National Mining companies ready to invest much more if government slashes red tape Miners are prepared to increase investment in projects by 84% once dysfunction plaguing mining permits, railways and ports is addressed B L Premium

Mining companies are prepared to increase their investment in projects in SA by 84% if the government addresses the dysfunction plaguing the processing of mining permits and the country’s railways and ports.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hinted that the government could be open to discuss requests from mining companies to allow for the private operation of Transnet Freight Rail’s dedicated heavy-haul coal, manganese and iron ore export lines...