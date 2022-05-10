Mining companies ready to invest much more if government slashes red tape
Miners are prepared to increase investment in projects by 84% once dysfunction plaguing mining permits, railways and ports is addressed
10 May 2022 - 11:53
Mining companies are prepared to increase their investment in projects in SA by 84% if the government addresses the dysfunction plaguing the processing of mining permits and the country’s railways and ports.
President Cyril Ramaphosa hinted that the government could be open to discuss requests from mining companies to allow for the private operation of Transnet Freight Rail’s dedicated heavy-haul coal, manganese and iron ore export lines...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now