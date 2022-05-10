×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

LISTEN | Stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm again

Further breakdowns could mean higher stages of load-shedding

10 May 2022 - 16:45 Shonisani Tshikalange
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday, with the possibility of higher stages should any breakdowns occur during the day.

“Since yesterday evening, a unit each at Arnot, Grootvlei and Matla power stations either tripped or were taken offline for repairs. At the same time, two units were returned to service: one each at Kriel and Grootvlei power stations.

“We currently have 3,049MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,762MW is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom said.

The power utility said a generation unit each at the Kusile and Arnot power stations were expected to return to service on Tuesday afternoon.

Eskom has urged South Africans to continue to use electricity sparingly, especially between 5am and 9am, and 4pm and 10pm.

The onset of winter has resulted in increased demand, creating capacity constraints particularly during evening and morning peak periods, said Eskom.

“Unfortunately, this would generally require the implementation of load-shedding during the evening peaks.”

TimesLIVE

Eskom implements Stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm due to constrained system

The country’s power system is severely constrained, Eskom says
National
1 day ago

SARAH BUITENDACH: 28 stages of load-shedding grief

The ‘power of now’ is all very well, but it can’t run the microwave
Opinion
10 hours ago

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Pushing back financial close for renewable energy bids is fatal

Delaying the fifth bid window’s energy onto grid would be self-defeating
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
KZN crisis gets worse by the day, says Gift of ...
National
2.
Zondo inherits a dilapidated court system of ...
National
3.
‘Complex reforms’ will have delayed effect, says ...
National
4.
R100bn of mining investment is snarled up in red ...
National
5.
‘Major boost’ for Ramaphosa after ally wins in ...
National

Related Articles

Phillip Dukashe quits as Eskom’s generation head

National

LETTER: Eskom is one of many ANC failures

Opinion / Letters

Load-shedding possible during evening peak on Monday

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.