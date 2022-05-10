×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane fighting for his life after car crash

Moerane slipped into a coma on Tuesday morning after being resuscitated when his heart stopped beating

10 May 2022 - 14:54 Staff Writer
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane.
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane.
Image: Gallo Images

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane is in a critical condition in hospital after being involved in a car accident on Monday night.

Moerane slipped into a coma on Tuesday morning after being resuscitated when his heart stopped beating.

“Mpho Moerane is in a critical but stable condition receiving medical attention in hospital,” ANC Johannesburg secretary Dada Morero said in a statement on Tuesday. “The ANC wishes Mpho a speedy recovery and requests that we give the family and the ANC space to provide support to Mpho to ensure his full recovery.”

Moerane is the ANC caucus leader in the City of Johannesburg municipality, a position he has held since the local government elections in 2021. He was the city’s mayor for a month after the death of then mayor Jolidee Matongo who died in a car accident in the south of Johannesburg.

Moerane was expected to contest the regional chair position at the ANC Johannesburg elective conference at the weekend. 

TimesLIVE

DA’s Joburg region ‘under administration’ for poor performance

Factors include internal factionalism, lack of performance by public representatives at all levels and leadership conflict
National
3 hours ago

Foreign nationals to go to court if new township business law threatens rights

David Makhura says new legislation is meant for businesses owned by South Africans
National
1 week ago

PA threatens to pull out of Joburg and Ekurhuleni metros

Move could cause difficulties in coalitions
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
KZN crisis gets worse by the day, says Gift of ...
National
2.
Zondo inherits a dilapidated court system of ...
National
3.
‘Complex reforms’ will have delayed effect, says ...
National
4.
R100bn of mining investment is snarled up in red ...
National
5.
‘Major boost’ for Ramaphosa after ally wins in ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.