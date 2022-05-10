Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane fighting for his life after car crash

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane is in a critical condition in hospital after being involved in a car accident on Monday night.

Moerane slipped into a coma on Tuesday morning after being resuscitated when his heart stopped beating.

“Mpho Moerane is in a critical but stable condition receiving medical attention in hospital,” ANC Johannesburg secretary Dada Morero said in a statement on Tuesday. “The ANC wishes Mpho a speedy recovery and requests that we give the family and the ANC space to provide support to Mpho to ensure his full recovery.”

Moerane is the ANC caucus leader in the City of Johannesburg municipality, a position he has held since the local government elections in 2021. He was the city’s mayor for a month after the death of then mayor Jolidee Matongo who died in a car accident in the south of Johannesburg.

Moerane was expected to contest the regional chair position at the ANC Johannesburg elective conference at the weekend.

TimesLIVE