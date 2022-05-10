National Biometric data to be used for SIM card registrations Icasa says stricter security measures are required to curb the hijacking of cellphone numbers either through porting or via a sim swap transaction B L Premium

South Africans have just one day left to to submit comments and feedback on a controversial set of proposals that would see all who register a new sim card having to submit biometric information such as fingerprints to mobile operators.

The proposals have raised concerns about privacy and data protection. ..