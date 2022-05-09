FLOODING
KZN crisis gets worse by the day, says Gift of the Givers founder
Devastating flooding, which claimed the lives of nearly 500 people, the deadliest in SA
09 May 2022 - 05:10
The founder of the internationally acclaimed Gift of the Givers humanitarian organisation, Imtiaz Sooliman, who has brought relief worldwide during disasters from war to hurricanes, says the flood devastation in KwaZulu-Natal has caused one of the worst humanitarian crises he has seen in SA.
Sooliman says the number of people affected is far greater than official figures indicate, and he fears the death toll will rise...
