Eastern Cape chair Mabuyane endorses Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election bid
Eastern Cape joins Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Northern Cape in backing the president
09 May 2022 - 20:11
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, who was re-elected as ANC provincial chair on Monday, wasted no time in endorsing President Cyril Ramaphosa in his bid for a second term as party president, saying the provincial leadership is “happy” with him.
Mabuyane, a key Ramaphosa ally, whose surname colloquially means “the one who keeps coming back”, was re-elected as ANC provincial boss with 812 votes, fending off his former ally and public works MEC Babalo Madikizela, who received 662 votes...
