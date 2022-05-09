National Eastern Cape chair Mabuyane endorses Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election bid Eastern Cape joins Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Northern Cape in backing the president B L Premium

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, who was re-elected as ANC provincial chair on Monday, wasted no time in endorsing President Cyril Ramaphosa in his bid for a second term as party president, saying the provincial leadership is “happy” with him.

Mabuyane, a key Ramaphosa ally, whose surname colloquially means “the one who keeps coming back”, was re-elected as ANC provincial boss with 812 votes, fending off his former ally and public works MEC Babalo Madikizela, who received 662 votes...