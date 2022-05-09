Central Energy Fund on standby to keep jet fuel flowing at OR Tambo
The CEF will make available 1.5-million litres of its stock to ensure airline schedules are not disrupted
09 May 2022 - 18:27
The Central Energy Fund (CEF), the government-backed energy utility, will make available 1.5-million litres of its stock to ensure jet fuel supplies continue to flow to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
Supplies of jet fuel to OR Tambo, one of Africa’s busiest airports, have been interrupted in recent weeks due to flood damage to railway lines in KwaZulu-Natal, which hampered transport. SA depends on jet fuel supply through both local production and imports, which account for 70% of supply. Much of the imported stock is moved by rail...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now