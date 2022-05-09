National Central Energy Fund on standby to keep jet fuel flowing at OR Tambo The CEF will make available 1.5-million litres of its stock to ensure airline schedules are not disrupted B L Premium

The Central Energy Fund (CEF), the government-backed energy utility, will make available 1.5-million litres of its stock to ensure jet fuel supplies continue to flow to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Supplies of jet fuel to OR Tambo, one of Africa’s busiest airports, have been interrupted in recent weeks due to flood damage to railway lines in KwaZulu-Natal, which hampered transport. SA depends on jet fuel supply through both local production and imports, which account for 70% of supply. Much of the imported stock is moved by rail...