National ‘Tight security’ ahead of ANC Eastern Cape conference, promises premier Oscar Mabuyane assures delegates that the party had done everything to ensure the conference does not “degenerate” into chaos B L Premium

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, who is seeking re-election as ANC provincial chair, moved to assure the safety of delegates attending the provincial elective congress in East London, saying security has been beefed up.

Mabuyane, a key ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who himself is expected to run for a second term during the party’s national elective conference in December, was elected ANC provincial chair during a chaotic conference in 2017 — which then ANC deputy president Ramaphosa dubbed a festival of chairs — as supporters of then premier Phumulo Masualle and Mabuyane exchanged blows and threw chairs at each other...