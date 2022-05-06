‘Tight security’ ahead of ANC Eastern Cape conference, promises premier
Oscar Mabuyane assures delegates that the party had done everything to ensure the conference does not “degenerate” into chaos
06 May 2022 - 16:40
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, who is seeking re-election as ANC provincial chair, moved to assure the safety of delegates attending the provincial elective congress in East London, saying security has been beefed up.
Mabuyane, a key ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who himself is expected to run for a second term during the party’s national elective conference in December, was elected ANC provincial chair during a chaotic conference in 2017 — which then ANC deputy president Ramaphosa dubbed a festival of chairs — as supporters of then premier Phumulo Masualle and Mabuyane exchanged blows and threw chairs at each other...
