No need for NPA donor funding right now, Ronald Lamola says But NDPP Shamila Batohi has previously stated that the body is under-resourced and underfunded

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has suggested there is no need for donor funding to support the work of the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) just yet, amid concerns in legal and political circles that private donor funding could compromise the independence of the body.

But Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions at the NPA, has previously stated that the body is under-resourced and underfunded, and warned that this could make it almost impossible to prosecute all matters flagged by the state capture commission...