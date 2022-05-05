No need for NPA donor funding right now, Ronald Lamola says
But NDPP Shamila Batohi has previously stated that the body is under-resourced and underfunded
05 May 2022 - 15:44
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has suggested there is no need for donor funding to support the work of the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) just yet, amid concerns in legal and political circles that private donor funding could compromise the independence of the body.
But Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions at the NPA, has previously stated that the body is under-resourced and underfunded, and warned that this could make it almost impossible to prosecute all matters flagged by the state capture commission...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now