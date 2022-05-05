National Nelson Mandela Bay faces dry taps in over 100 areas by June Water director Barry Martin says soon the metro will not be able to extract any more water from the Impofu Dam, even with low-level pumps on barges at work

There is less than 3% of water left in Nelson Mandela Bay’s storage dams and when these run dry, so will more than 100 areas across the city.

In an address to a closed session with councillors on Tuesday, followed up with a statement on Wednesday, water and sanitation director Barry Martin said unless consumption could be cut by 50-million litres a day this grim scenario was a certainty...