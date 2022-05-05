National High court dismisses Hlophe’s pleas with a tongue lashing and finds ‘proof of poor character’ B L Premium

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s latest “litigation mission” in a saga dragging over almost 15 years has failed

Hlophe, the first judge in SA at risk of being impeached over a finding of gross misconduct against him, is likely to challenge the decision. The high court’s judgment of almost 75 pages amounts to an effective tongue lashing against an errant judge...