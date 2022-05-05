High court dismisses Hlophe’s pleas with a tongue lashing and finds ‘proof of poor character’
05 May 2022 - 21:18
Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s latest “litigation mission” in a saga dragging over almost 15 years has failed
Hlophe, the first judge in SA at risk of being impeached over a finding of gross misconduct against him, is likely to challenge the decision. The high court’s judgment of almost 75 pages amounts to an effective tongue lashing against an errant judge...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now