Treasury wants new unified salary structure to rein in public sector wage bill Treasury wants legislation to create a uniform compensation structure for all public sector managers

The National Treasury is pushing for new legislation to create a uniform compensation structure for all managers across the public sector as it battles to cut or freeze the wage bill.

The public servants’ salary bill is one of the biggest threats to SA’s finances, and slashing it is vital for the country to claw back fiscal stability and demonstrate its commitment to ratings agencies to keep spending in check...