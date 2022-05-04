UNIFIED STRUCTURE
Treasury wants new unified salary structure to rein in public sector wage bill
Treasury wants legislation to create a uniform compensation structure for all public sector managers
04 May 2022 - 05:10
The National Treasury is pushing for new legislation to create a uniform compensation structure for all managers across the public sector as it battles to cut or freeze the wage bill.
The public servants’ salary bill is one of the biggest threats to SA’s finances, and slashing it is vital for the country to claw back fiscal stability and demonstrate its commitment to ratings agencies to keep spending in check...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now