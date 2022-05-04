Former state attorney must pay back R4.5m to Gauteng health department

A special tribunal has ordered a former state attorney official, a member of her family and an associate to pay back R4.5m they allegedly defrauded from the Gauteng department of health.

Nosipho Zibani, her sister Phindile Zibani and their associate Yolanda Tebogo Hlatshwayo face now face a criminal investigation after judge Lebogang Modiba ordered an investigation by law enforcement officials.

The incidents date back to between 2016 and 2017 when Nosipho is alleged to have created “fictitious and bogus” medico-legal claims to defraud the Gauteng health department.

The defendants failed to file an answering affidavit or fully comply with the court, meaning Modiba’s ruling is a default judgment.

“Hlatshwayo did not file a notice of intention to defend. For this reason, she was effectively barred from defending these proceedings in terms of rule 13(3),” Modiba said. “The Zibani defendants filed their notice of intention to defend but failed to file their plea. They, too, became effectively barred from defending these proceedings in terms of the same rule.”