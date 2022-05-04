ADMINISTRATION
Enoch Godongwana to send experts to help turn around Mangaung
Intervention aims to help the metro push through financial recovery plan
04 May 2022 - 05:06
The government will this week ramp up its intervention in the embattled Mangaung metro, with finance minister Enoch Godongwana set to appoint a team of experts in governance, financial management and service delivery to the metro after it was placed under administration.
Mangaung is the first metro to be taken over by the national government after governance failures and political infighting led to a deterioration of service delivery. Under administration, the metro can pass a budget and bylaws but it does not have the authority to borrow money or make any appointments...
