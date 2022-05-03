National Prepare for a week of load-shedding as nine Eskom generators break down State-owned utility says 15,067MW of capacity is unavailable along with 3,875MW out of action due to planned maintenance B L Premium

Eskom will resume Stage 2 rotational power cuts for the rest of the week from 5pm on Tuesday, removing 2,000 megawatts from the national grid, amid further breakdowns and delays in returning generators to service.

The state-owned utility said that in addition to 3,875MW removed from the system due to planned maintenance, another 15,067MW of capacity was unavailable due to the breakdowns...