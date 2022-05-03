National Angry mineworkers indicate broader discontent, says Cyril Ramaphosa The president addressed a Cosatu rally in Rustenburg on Sunday, but was forced to abandon his address by disgruntled workers, who insisted that he leave B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the grievances of the workers at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium who booed and stormed the stage when he spoke on Workers’ Day run deeper than a salary dispute, but stem from a “broader level of discontent”, which reflects a weakening trust between workers and labour unions, federations, political leaders and public institutions.

Ramaphosa addressed a Cosatu rally in Rustenburg in the North West on Sunday, but he was forced to abandon his address by disgruntled workers and was whisked away as they demanded he leave...