Angry mineworkers indicate broader discontent, says Cyril Ramaphosa
The president addressed a Cosatu rally in Rustenburg on Sunday, but was forced to abandon his address by disgruntled workers, who insisted that he leave
03 May 2022 - 10:46
President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the grievances of the workers at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium who booed and stormed the stage when he spoke on Workers’ Day run deeper than a salary dispute, but stem from a “broader level of discontent”, which reflects a weakening trust between workers and labour unions, federations, political leaders and public institutions.
Ramaphosa addressed a Cosatu rally in Rustenburg in the North West on Sunday, but he was forced to abandon his address by disgruntled workers and was whisked away as they demanded he leave...
