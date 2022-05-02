Home affairs stonewalls all objections to electoral amendment bill
Now it is up to parliament’s home affairs committee to make any changes before proposed law goes to National Assembly
02 May 2022 - 18:15
The department of home affairs opposes all of the many objections against aspects of the electoral amendment bill raised in public hearings held throughout the country by parliament’s home affairs committee.
So any changes in the bill, which provides for the representation of independent candidates in elections for national and provincial legislatures, will have to be made by the committee, which will deliberate on the bill in May, with a view to finalising it on May 24...
