Part 4 of state capture report notes ‘dismal failure’ of Free State’s R1bn housing project

The manner in which the Free State provincial government, through the department of human settlements, handled its R1bn housing project was a “dismal failure”, state capture inquiry chair Raymond Zondo said in part 4 of the state capture inquiry report, released on Friday morning.

The money was meant to build thousands of low-cost houses. However, the houses were never built.

“After the investigation and hearing of evidence, it has become crystal clear this project was a debacle, hence the title of this chapter, The Free State R1bn Housing Project Debacle, because of the manner in which the Free State provincial government, through its department of human settlements, handled the project,” reads the report by chief justice Zondo.

“It was a dismal failure: a debacle.”

A total of R1.3bn was allocated for the construction of housing units to address the backlog of 200,000 houses.

