×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

State capture report part 4

Part 4 of state capture report notes ‘dismal failure’ of Free State’s R1bn housing project

The money was meant to construct thousands of low-cost houses, but they were never built

29 April 2022 - 11:19 Amanda Khoza
Former head of the human Settlements department Mpho Gift Mokoena, testified at the state capture inquiry about the R1bn Free State housing project. File picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHARON SERETLO.
Former head of the human Settlements department Mpho Gift Mokoena, testified at the state capture inquiry about the R1bn Free State housing project. File picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHARON SERETLO.

The manner in which the Free State provincial government, through the department of human settlements, handled its R1bn housing project was a “dismal failure”, state capture inquiry chair Raymond Zondo said in part 4 of the state capture inquiry report, released on Friday morning.

The money was meant to build thousands of low-cost houses. However, the houses were never built.

“After the investigation and hearing of evidence, it has become crystal clear this project was a debacle, hence the title of this chapter, The Free State R1bn Housing Project Debacle, because of the manner in which the Free State provincial government, through its department of human settlements, handled the project,” reads the report by chief justice Zondo.

“It was a dismal failure: a debacle.” 

A total of R1.3bn was allocated for the construction of housing units to address the backlog of 200,000 houses.

TimesLIVE

No-one wants report done more than I do, says Zondo after he gets extension

Chief justice says he's determined the latest extension for him to finalise the state capture inquiry report will be the last
National
12 hours ago

High court gives Zondo six more weeks to finalise state capture report

Chief justice and inquiry chair Raymond Zondo’s bid was unopposed by respondents, including the president, several political parties and Casac
National
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Motsoaledi taken back to court on the basis of ...
National / Health
2.
Godongwana backs Cape Town study into running ...
National
3.
Scopa chair apologises to Eskom’s Busisiwe Mavuso
National
4.
PA threatens to pull out of Joburg and Ekurhuleni ...
National
5.
Reinsurer Lloyd’s of London expects repeat of ...
National

Related Articles

SA ‘between a rock and a hard place’ as Zondo asks for more time

National

Ramaphosa urges resilience amid grim realities

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.