Western Cape raises concern over budget implications due to low census count
The province is lagging far behind the count from the rest of the country
28 April 2022 - 14:00
The extremely low population count in the Western Cape has prompted Stats SA to extend the Census 2022 for the province by a further two weeks until May 14 2022 in a bid to increase the enumeration.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde fears that a low count could result in lower budgetary allocations for the province, despite it experiencing a significant influx of people from other provinces...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now