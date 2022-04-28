×

Western Cape raises concern over budget implications due to low census count

The province is lagging far behind the count from the rest of the country

28 April 2022 - 14:00 Linda Ensor

The extremely low population count in the Western Cape has prompted Stats SA to extend the Census 2022 for the province by a further two weeks until May 14 2022 in a bid to increase the enumeration.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde fears that a low count could result in lower budgetary allocations for the province, despite it experiencing a significant influx of people from other provinces...

