×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Outa asks court to overturn granting of Karpowership licence

Outa says Nersa failed to act in the interests of SA and did not consider that the Karpowership 20-year ‘emergency’ contracts will not resolve load-shedding

28 April 2022 - 12:47 Staff Writer
An LNG-burning Karpowership vessel. Picture: KARPOWERSHIP.COM
An LNG-burning Karpowership vessel. Picture: KARPOWERSHIP.COM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has filed a legal challenge to overturn the National Energy Regulator of SA’s approval of Karpowership’s electricity generation licences.

The floating power ships are expected to be docked in the harbours of Richards Bay, Coega and Saldanha Bay. Karpowership is, however, yet to receive environmental approvals from the government. Litigation from an unsuccessful bidder has also held up the deal.

On Thursday, Outa said its application was filed on Tuesday in the Pretoria high court against Nersa, four Karpowership companies, the minister of mineral resources and energy, the environment ministry and Eskom.

“We say Nersa failed to act in the interests of SA, failed to provide adequate reasons and failed to consider that the Karpowership 20-year ‘emergency’ contracts will not resolve load-shedding,” said Outa.

“It will take the ships at least a year to supply electricity to the SA grid — so the spin that this is something that can help us now is misleading.”

The deal ties the country into a 20-year contract, costing more than R218bn, Outa said.

“If the Karpowership contract goes ahead, the price of electricity will go even higher, having a huge impact on the pockets of electricity users and SA taxpayers,” the organisation said.

Business Day reported recently that the department of mineral resources and energy and energy had pushed back the deadline for the closure of financial agreements for the winning bidders of its emergency power procurement programme to May.

TimesLIVE

Eskom wants clause on corruption indemnity, but Karpowership will not sign, sources say

DNG Power alleges state officials acted corruptly in awarding Turkey’s Karpowership about 60% of a power supply tender that will see it supplying ...
News
1 day ago

Fifth delay in emergency power procurement plan

The state blames Eskom’s request to postpone signing the 20-year purchase agreements with renewable energy producers for the delay
National
2 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Time for a rethink as energy plans are going nowhere

There's no innovative or decisive policymaking, while serious procurement and market failures persist
Opinion
3 days ago

Eskom wants clause on corruption indemnity, but Karpowership will not sign, sources say

DNG Power alleges state officials acted corruptly in awarding Turkey’s Karpowership about 60% of a power supply tender that will see it supplying ...
News
1 day ago

Fifth delay in emergency power procurement plan

The state blames Eskom’s request to postpone signing the 20-year purchase agreements with renewable energy producers for the delay
National
2 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Time for a rethink as energy plans are going nowhere

There's no innovative or decisive policymaking, while serious procurement and market failures persist
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PA threatens to pull out of Joburg and Ekurhuleni ...
National
2.
Here’s how much ministers have allegedly spent on ...
National
3.
‘Angry’ Amcu and NUM members reject Sibanye’s ...
National / Labour
4.
Reinsurer Lloyd’s of London expects repeat of ...
National
5.
Mufamadi says he didn’t describe Russia’s actions ...
National

Related Articles

Karpowership expands globally as SA plans stall

News

SA’s power generation plan hits snag, leading to delays

News

HILTON TROLLIP: Baseload fallacy keeps SA in the dark

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.