One week till extended grace for renewal of driving licence expires
SA has a backlog of 1.3-million expired driving licence cards that have yet to be renewed
28 April 2022 - 16:48
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has reminded motorists there is only a week left to the final deadline for the extended grace period for renewal of driving licence cards that expired between March 26 2020 and end-August 2021.
“There will be no further extension of the grace period beyond this period,” Mbalula said. “We will step up our law enforcement interventions to penalise those who wilfully disregard the law and fail to renew their expired licences.” ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now