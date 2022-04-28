National One week till extended grace for renewal of driving licence expires SA has a backlog of 1.3-million expired driving licence cards that have yet to be renewed B L Premium

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has reminded motorists there is only a week left to the final deadline for the extended grace period for renewal of driving licence cards that expired between March 26 2020 and end-August 2021.

“There will be no further extension of the grace period beyond this period,” Mbalula said. “We will step up our law enforcement interventions to penalise those who wilfully disregard the law and fail to renew their expired licences.” ..