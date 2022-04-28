WATCH | Experts analyse SA’s plans for infrastructure delivery

Infrastructure development is a critical component of the government’s drive to reignite the SA economy and place it on a more sustainable and inclusive broad-based growth path.

Investment in public infrastructure is one of the non-negotiable foundations of transformation and growth if the country is to achieve greater productivity, increase its competitiveness, reduce spatial inequality and support job creation.

How can the National Infrastructure Plan 2050 (NIP 2050) achieve this goal successfully?

During a recent Infrastructure SA webinar, hosted in partnership with Business Day, a panel of experts analysed the country’s plans for infrastructure delivery and discussed whether the government is meeting the targets that have been set — watch a recording of the event below.

Moderated by Clement Manyathela, this panel included: