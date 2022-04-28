High court gives Zondo six more weeks to finalise ultimate state capture report
Chief justice and inquiry chair Raymond Zondo’s bid was unopposed by respondents, including the president, several political parties and Casac
28 April 2022 - 12:34
Chief justice and inquiry chair Raymond Zondo has secured a six-week extension for the final state capture report. His case for more time was heard in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday.
Zondo’s bid, which he brought on an urgent basis last week, was unopposed by respondents, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, several political parties and the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac)...
