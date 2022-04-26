Mufamadi says he didn’t describe Russia’s actions in Ukraine as ‘aggression’
SA’s ‘non-aligned’ stance on the Ukraine conflict has put it at odds with the world’s most powerful democracies
26 April 2022 - 20:18
UPDATED 26 April 2022 - 20:20
Presidential security adviser Sydney Mufamadi has distanced himself from a White House statement that signalled that SA had changed its language in relation to the conflict in Ukraine and hardened its attitude towards Russia’s actions.
According to details of a call between Mufamadi and his US counterpart, Jake Sullivan, published by the White House on Monday, Mufamadi highlighted the “need for an immediate end to Russia's aggression”, language that SA had avoided up to that point, as it took a “neutral stance”...
