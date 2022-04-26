Call between Sydney Mufamadi and US adviser may mean shift in SA’s position on Ukraine
The US has also expressed its ‘continued readiness to work closely with SA to address the crisis in Ukraine’
26 April 2022 - 13:18
In what could signal a significant shift in how SA expresses itself on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, presidential security adviser Sydney Mufamadi and his US counterpart have highlighted the “need for an immediate end to Russia's aggression”.
According to details of a call between Mufamadi and Jake Sullivan published by the White House on Monday, the US also expressed its “continued readiness to work closely with SA to address the crisis in Ukraine”...
