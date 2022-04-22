KwaZulu-Natal floods cause R200m damage to health facilities
The total cost of the damage caused by the floods is estimated at over R12bn
22 April 2022 - 15:16
The repair of flood-damaged healthcare facilities in KwaZulu-Natal is estimated to cost about R200m, the health department’s head of health facilities and infrastructure management Ayanda Dakela told MPs on Friday.
Total damage to infrastructure including houses, roads, businesses and water, electricity and telecommunications is estimated at over R12bn...
