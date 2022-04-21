National Security cluster ‘ready’ for any eventuality in KZN Police minister says law enforcement officers are working with private sector to quell any violence arising from floods B L Premium

Police minister Bheki Cele says law enforcement officers are working closely with private sector security services and businesses to protect property in the aftermath of the recent floods.

Speaking during a Justice, Crime and Security cluster briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, Cele said that 14 people were arrested for looting at Boxer Store in Umlazi, Durban. Other looting attempts were thwarted...