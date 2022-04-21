Security cluster ‘ready’ for any eventuality in KZN
Police minister says law enforcement officers are working with private sector to quell any violence arising from floods
21 April 2022 - 19:15
Police minister Bheki Cele says law enforcement officers are working closely with private sector security services and businesses to protect property in the aftermath of the recent floods.
Speaking during a Justice, Crime and Security cluster briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, Cele said that 14 people were arrested for looting at Boxer Store in Umlazi, Durban. Other looting attempts were thwarted...
