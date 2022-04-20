NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Solidarity Fund to assist with KZN relief
Business Day TV speaks to Martin Kingston, the Solidarity Fund’s flood response adviser
20 April 2022 - 21:03
President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked the Solidarity Fund’s leadership to assist flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. The head of state says the National Treasury will make an initial amount available to the Solidarity Fund to implement support measures. Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston, the Solidarity Fund’s flood response adviser for more insight.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.