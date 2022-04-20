×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Solidarity Fund to assist with KZN relief

Business Day TV speaks to Martin Kingston, the Solidarity Fund’s flood response adviser

20 April 2022 - 21:03
Part of Caversham road in Pinetown, Durban has been washed away on April 12, 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
Part of Caversham road in Pinetown, Durban has been washed away on April 12, 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked the Solidarity Fund’s leadership to assist flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. The head of state says the National Treasury will make an initial amount available to the Solidarity Fund to implement support measures. Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston, the Solidarity Fund’s flood response adviser for more insight.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN floods

Address comes a day after the cabinet held a special meeting to assess the social and economic aftermath of floods
National
2 days ago

Ramaphosa restores national state of disaster after floods in KZN and Eastern Cape

Destruction at ports during floods will have far-reaching implications, says president
National
2 days ago

WATCH: Eskom’s André de Ruyter explains stage 4 load-shedding

Business Day TV speaks to Eskom CEO André de Ruyter
National
1 day ago

WATCH: How the KZN floods have affected logistics

Business Day TV talks to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association and Moshe Motlohi, Transnet National Port Authority executive
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: What do the floods in KwaZulu-Natal mean for the insurance industry?

Business Day TV talks to Tarina Vlok, MD of Elite Risk Acceptances
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Risk of 100 days of power cuts in the year ahead, ...
National
2.
Up to 9,000 containers stuck in Durban port ...
National
3.
PIC appoints Kabelo Rikhotso as its investment ...
National
4.
Video of Motsoaledi’s attack on criminal illegal ...
National
5.
Millions recouped from state workers who claimed ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.