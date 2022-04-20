National Defence minister demands action over R30m wasted on Cuban Covid-19 drug Three senior SANDF officials who headed the lobby for unregistered drug could face charges, while CFO Siphiwe Sokhela refused to give in to their demands for more funds

Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise has demanded that all defence force members involved in the illegal procurement of an unregistered Covid-19 drug from Cuba face the consequences as soon as possible.

Modise was briefing the portfolio committee on defence on Wednesday on action taken after the findings of a ministerial task team established by her predecessor, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula...